 »   »   » NOT Ranveer Singh! Varun Dhawan Is The Highest Paid Performer At IPL Opening Night?

The new season of the much-awaited Indian Premiere League (IPL) is all set to kick-start soon and as always, we will get to see the who's who from the film industry setting the stage on fire on the opening night. Reportedly, names like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Parineeti Chopra are doing the rounds when it comes to the list of celebrities who would be adding more glitter to the night.
Recently, there were reports that Ranveer Singh had got the highest renumeration when it comes to operforming at the IPL opening night. But, the latest buzz suggests that it's Varun Dhawan who has marched ahead of him when it comes to the renumeration. Scroll down to read more-
Varun Beats Ranveer
A source told DNA, "Recently, there were reports that Ranveer has been given around Rs 5 crore for his IPL act. But the organisers have paid Varun much more and he's the highest paid of the lot this year. His fee is somewhere close to Rs 6 crore, although the exact figure isn't known."
Is This Why Varun Got Paid More Than The 'Padmaavat' Star?
Reportedly the organisers decided to pay Varun more than everyone else because of his connect and popularity with the masses.
Varun Is A Hit With The Masses
The source further added, "Varun has a great connect with the masses and among all the actors from the younger generation, he has the maximum number of chartbusters in his kitty. He will be dancing to his recent hits from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, as well as other films. Jacqueline and he might also perform a few songs together."
Doing The Balancing Act
Currently Varun is busy promoting Shoojit Sircar's October and simultaneously filming for Sui Dhaaga. We hear that the actor has taken two days off out of his shooting schedule to rehearse for his performance at the IPL opening night.
Is Varun A Part Of Imtiaz Ali's Next?
Lately, there were rumours doing the rounds that Imtiaz Ali is quite keen to cast Varun Dhawan in his next pproject after his film with Shahid Kapoor was put on a backburner. However, Varun clarified, "There's no truth to that. I haven't even met him (Imtiaz) or been offered anything. I've already announced my other films, so nothing else than that."