 »   »   » Not Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Steps In To Mentor Sister Isabelle For Her Big Bollywood Debut?

Related Articles
- Salman Khan Granted Bail: Not Katrina Kaif But Sonam Kapoor & These Celebs Dared To Stand By Him
- Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif Scared To React On Salman Khan's 'Jail Or Bail' Situation?
- Ex-Lovers Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone To Walk The Ramp Together For Manish Malhotra!
- History To Be Repeated? A Tug Of War Between Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan; Katrina Kaif To Be Blamed
- Katrina Kaif & Her Sister Isabelle Make For 'Ethereal' Indian Brides In This Magazine Photoshoot!
- Katrina Kaif, A High Maintenance Bahu? Why Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Was SCEPTICAL ONLY About Her?
- Zero: Shahrukh Khan Is Very Fast Growing Into A Child!
- DOOMED DOSTI! Katrina Kaif MIFFED With Alia Bhatt For HIDING Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor
- FYI Ranbir, Alia Bhatt Might End The COLD WAR Between Your EX-GFs Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone!
- Katrina Kaif Is Damn Insecure That Aamir Khan Might Chop Her Role For Fatima Sana Shaikh In TOH!
- Akash Ambani's Engagement Bash: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Shahrukh Khan In Attendance
- Who Is The RUDEST Bollywood ACTRESS? Here's What Fans Said AFTER MEETING Katrina, Kareena & Kajol
- Salman Khan REFUSES To Promote Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle; Her TANTRUMS To Be Blamed?
While Katrina Kaif is one of the top leading heroines in today's times having shared the screen space with some of the biggest names in the industry, our sister Isabelle too is taking baby steps towards the world of showbiz. After months of speculation about her Bollywood launch, it has been finally revealed that the pretty lady would be debuting opposite 'Hero' actor Sooraj Pancholi in Stanley D'Cousta's Time To Dance.
We hear that Katrina is watching over her sister and making sure that takes the right steps and makes a super confident debut in the film industry. Scroll down to read more-
Katrina Did This Thing First
As per a TOI report, sources close to the actress reveal that she hired a tutor for Isabelle to get a grip over her Hindi even before she landed her big break in Bollywood.
She Is Concerned About Isabelle
As a London-based girl, Katrina had faced difficulties with the language in her initial years in Bollywood and was heavily criticized for the same. She clearly doesn't want her sister to go through a similar experience while she gears up to make her debut on the big screen.
Hear, Hear
A close friend of Katrina told the daily, "After a few months of training, Isabelle's command on Hindi is as good as Katrina's'.
Sibling Love
Katrina has also been carefully hand-picking staff for her little sister, starting with a set of experienced make-up and a hair-dressing professionals. In fact, at a recent photoshoot for a bridal magazine, Kat made sure that Isabelle got the spotlight. Isn't that sweet of her?
The Best Advice Given By Katrina To Her
When quizzed if Katrina has given her a piece of advice for her big debut, Isabelle had told a daily, "Katrina has given me a lot of advice, but the best one has been to work extremely hard and also enjoy it at the same time. Luckily, most people in the arts world are extremely passionate about what they do."
Did Isabelle Bag Her Big Break Because Of Salman Khan?
A Deccan Chronicle report had reported that apparently Salman ‘suggested' that Bhushan relaunch Sooraj and Isabelle in a film together. A source close to the development was quoted as saying, "Salman has been concerned about the lack of progress in both Isabelle and Sooraj's careers. Both the stars, mentored by Salman, have been waiting in the fringes for years. Now, when after years of persuasion by Bhushan, Salman is finally working with T-Series in Bharat, he also decided to promote Isabelle."
Well one thing is for sure! We just can't wait for Isabelle to steal away our hearts on the big screen.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.