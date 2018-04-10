 »   »   » Not Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Steps In To Mentor Sister Isabelle For Her Big Bollywood Debut?

Katrina Did This Thing First

As per a TOI report, sources close to the actress reveal that she hired a tutor for Isabelle to get a grip over her Hindi even before she landed her big break in Bollywood.

She Is Concerned About Isabelle

As a London-based girl, Katrina had faced difficulties with the language in her initial years in Bollywood and was heavily criticized for the same. She clearly doesn't want her sister to go through a similar experience while she gears up to make her debut on the big screen.

Hear, Hear

A close friend of Katrina told the daily, "After a few months of training, Isabelle's command on Hindi is as good as Katrina's'.

Sibling Love

Katrina has also been carefully hand-picking staff for her little sister, starting with a set of experienced make-up and a hair-dressing professionals. In fact, at a recent photoshoot for a bridal magazine, Kat made sure that Isabelle got the spotlight. Isn't that sweet of her?

The Best Advice Given By Katrina To Her

When quizzed if Katrina has given her a piece of advice for her big debut, Isabelle had told a daily, "Katrina has given me a lot of advice, but the best one has been to work extremely hard and also enjoy it at the same time. Luckily, most people in the arts world are extremely passionate about what they do."

Did Isabelle Bag Her Big Break Because Of Salman Khan?

A Deccan Chronicle report had reported that apparently Salman ‘suggested' that Bhushan relaunch Sooraj and Isabelle in a film together. A source close to the development was quoted as saying, "Salman has been concerned about the lack of progress in both Isabelle and Sooraj's careers. Both the stars, mentored by Salman, have been waiting in the fringes for years. Now, when after years of persuasion by Bhushan, Salman is finally working with T-Series in Bharat, he also decided to promote Isabelle."