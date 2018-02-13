 »   »   » OMG! This Actress To Replace Jacqueline Fernandez In Salman Khan's Kick 2?

Jacqueline Fernandez OUT, Amy Jackson IN

That's what we have been hearing lately! As per a Filmfare report, Amy Jackson has replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in the sequel. The report further stated a source saying that the makers felt Amy fit the bill perfectly and has thus made it to the final list of the cast.



Is Salman UPSET With Jacqueline?

If you jog down your memory, you would recollect that Salman had previously made a statement on Kick 2, " "Sajid and I will work together whenever it happens. However, there will be no Jacqueline Fernandez. She has been ‘Kick'ed out. Now we will find someone else." Reports later suggested that the superstar had just said that in a jest.



Jacqueline Had Denied A Fall-Out With Salman Khan

At the trailer launch of Brothers, when Jacqueline was asked about Salman's comment, she had said, " I am not aware about it. I am okay with it if that is the case (not being part of Kick sequel). Kick has been one of the best experiences I have had in my life. Salman has already done a lot for me. If I am not getting to work with Salman in Kick 2, then some other film." Of course, now the duo are working together on Race 3.



Is This The Real Reason Why Jacqueline Isn't Doing Kick 2?

Meanwhile, a few days back a Bollywoodlife report had quoted a source as saying, "Jacqueline Fernandez will not be a part of Kick 2, however, this is not because of any issue between anyone, but because the story is completely different. Jacqueline's track ended in Kick. In fact, Kick 2 has a completely new plot and characters, hence Sajid Nadiadwala and his team decided to cast a new leading lady. They've shortlisted a few names and should make an announcement soon."



Jacqueline On Doing Kick 2

At a recent event when Jacqueline was quizzed if she's a part of Kick 2, she said, " I am working with Salman right now (Race 2). But I think Kick 2, the announcement right now has come down and I am very very happy that Nadiad (Sajid Nadiadwala) is working with Salman again. And I think details on anything more for Kick 2 should be coming from the producers and in time." Now, that's quite diplomatic!



Double Role For Salman Khan?

Rumours also suggest the superstar might play a double role again. A DNA report had earlier quoted a source as saying, " There are two way the team can bring in a double role. Either it will be Salman versus Salman, the good Salman fighting the bad Salman. Or it will be like the original Telugu sequel where the film takes a 20 years leap and the lead character seems to have a son who looks exactly like him."

