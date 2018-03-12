 »   »   » OUCH! Aamir Khan Wants Katrina Kaif To Reshoot Her Scenes In Thugs Of Hindostan?

Aamir Wants Katrina To Redo Her Scenes?

As per a Mid-Day report, Aamir felt that Katrina needed to redo some of the scenes, especially the action sequences after he saw a few rushes of the film.



Will Katrina Get Upset?

We ain't surprised with this piece of news given the fact that the superstar is known as 'Mr Perfectionist' in Bollywood! But will this move rub the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress in the wrong way?



This Isn't The First Time!

Earlier while speaking to a certain section of media, Aamir had said, "She is also there but you know in all fairness I don't know if I can call it a lead role. I mean she has got two songs out of three. So, in that sense she has got an important part. The story is about this girl played by Fatima. She is playing the central role." There were reports that this statement by Aamir didn't go do well with Katrina.



When Katrina Was Asked About This

Later while speaking to DNA when Katrina was asked if she was miffed with Aamir, the actress had revealed, "All this doesn't matter. Let's stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there's none. "



All Is Well!

She had further stated, "Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this - whether it's Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me. All of us are excited and working together."



Don't Add To The Drama

"It's Aamir and Victor's film and whatever information they want to reveal, at whatever time they feel is correct, I leave it to them. It's entirely their call and that's how the production house works. It's too monotonous for me to try and add to the drama."



It's A Well Crafted Film

Meanwhile, she had also told another daily, "As for Thugs Of Hindostan, I don't think we have seen such a well-crafted movie before, as it's a completely different visual. So, that's also the right space to be in."

