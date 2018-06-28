 »   »   »  OUCH! Priyanka Chopra Responsible For Nick Jonas-Demi Lovato's Friendship Going Kaput?

Is Demi Levato Upset With Nick Jonas- Priyanka Chopra's Romance?

Reportedly Demi and Nick were close pals since their Disney days. They were both working for the entertainment channel on various projects, but now it looks like their friendship has gone sour.

Demi's Shocking Action

Buzz is that Demi has unfriended Nick on social media. There are strong whispers that she is miffed with Nick's growing closeness to Priyanka and doesn't quite approve of their relationship.

Friendship Gone Sour

Reportedly, Demi was so close to Nick that she was the first person he leaned on when he split from girlfriend of two years, Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpo. She dated Nick's older brother, Joe Jonas. Demi and Nick shared a strong bond and the duo even co-wrote songs together.

When Nick Spoke Candidly About Demi

Speaking about his closeness to Demi, Nick had told Billboard, "I internalize things, so we have this rule that we never want to hear about it in a tweet or something. She'd read me the riot act, so she's the third person I call - my dad, Joe, then Demi." But now with the latest development, it seems like things ain't the same anymore.

Meanwhile, Nick & Priyanka Are Deeply In Love

After a romantic getaway in Goa, the couple attended the mehendi ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta last night. They later headed again for a dinner date with Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra.

PeeCee Flaunts Her Love For Nick

Yesterday Priyanka had shared an Instagram story where she called Nick 'her favourite man' almost confirming that she's in a relationship with him. Looks like we might get to hear some official announcement soon!