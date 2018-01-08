 »   »   » OUCH! Radhika Apte's SHOCKING Comment On Sushant Singh Rajput Will Leave Him FUMING WITH ANGER

Radhika Apte is one of the few actresses who never fears to speak her mind and mince her words.

The 'Padman' actress recently shot for Neha Dhupia's Vogue BFF's with Rajkummar Rao and boy, she had some major burns to give to the film fraternity. She had something to say about Sushant Singh Rajput and we bet it will leave you shell-shocked...

Radhika Drops A Bomb When Neha asked Radhika who she thought was the most overrated in Bollywood, the latter hesitated for a moment and then shot back, "Sushant Singh Rajput!" Sushant Singh Rajput Won't Be Pleased! We wonder if Radhika's answer will go down well with the 'Drive' actor! Will he ignore the comment or give it back to her? She Didn't Spare Sooraj Pancholi Either When quizzed about one actor who needs acting classes rather than gym sessions, Radhika took Sooraj Pancholi's name. On The Other Hand, Rajkummar Rao, her co-star on the show chose the diplomatic route and refused to invite the controversy. He Chose To Stay Mum Rather than upsetting the film fraternity, Rajkummar chose to down shots of chilli as ‘punishment'. The actor is reportedly sensitive to spicy food and the chillies were killing him. But he refused to make any controversial statements. In Other News, Radhika recently revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that she has signed a film opposite 'Slumdog Millionaire' fame actor Dev Patel. She was quoted as saying, "Yes, I'm doing a film with Dev which I will announce soon."

Meanwhile, the actress has an array of films lined up next which include Padman, a horror film Ghoul, Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar, 'Love And Lust' and a film with Sriram Raghavan- Ayushmann Khurrana.