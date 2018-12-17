 »   »   »  Parineeti Chopra All Set To Marry Her Alleged Boyfriend Charit Desai? Read Details

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
When Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with the love of her life Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018 at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, all eyes were on Parineeti Chopra and people guessed that she might be next. To add more fuel to the fire, a leading daily posted an article on the front page of the movies section with the headline 'After PeeCee, wedding bells for Parineeti and Charit?' That was enough for Twitterati to erupt with messages and Parineeti Chopra took to her Twitter handle to clarify her stance on it.
It Is Baseless & Untrue, Says Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra posted the Mumbai Mirror article on her Twitter handle and said with utmost anger (with all caps lock) "ABSOLUTELY BASELESS AND UNTRUE!! I will happily announce whenever I am getting married! @MumbaiMirror."
Parineeti Chopra & Charit Desai Rumours
Parineeti Chopra and Charit Desai are rumoured to be dating for a long time and this is not the first time that news about their wedding made the rounds. Even last year, 'baseless' rumours were all over the place.
Who Is Parineeti Chopra's Alleged Boyfriend Charit Desai?
For the uninitiated, Charit Desai has worked as an assistant director in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath and has also worked under Karan Johar in the Dharma Production movies.
Let's Wait & Watch!
Now that Parineeti Chopra called her wedding news "baseless and untrue," we'll have to wait and watch in the coming months. You never know, she herself might announce her wedding date on Twitter sooner than we expected. Let's keep our fingers crossed, folks!
