 »   »   » The Pay Disparity Between Katrina Kaif & Varun Dhawan For Their 4D Dance Film Is Everything Unfair!

We're Surprised!

A trade source told DNA, "Varun has been lapped up for a staggering price for the dance film in which he teams up with Katrina Kaif. He will reportedly be paid Rs. 32 cr!"



Reportedly, Katrina Kaif, will be paid Rs. 7 crores for the film while Remo himself is charging Rs. 12 crore.







It's Unfair To Katrina

While, there's no confirmation to this news, bur considering the fact that it's a dance film and Katrina Kaif is one impeccable dancer and no less than Varun Dhawan, it would be indeed unfair to Kat to get paid so less.



Recently, Deepika Talked About Pay Disparity

In her recent conversation with Rajeev Masand, Deepika had talked about pay disparity and had said, "I don't feel that actors (actresses here) should be charging more and more fees, but male actors should start charging less amount to reduce the pay gap not the other way around."



We Do Agree With Dippy, Here!

"Because you are burdening the film then. I understand that somewhere those numbers are justified but there has to be a way out. Because it's really damaging the business.



I agree I don't understand the business of cinema in India but I do know that something needs to be fixed. I do feel that it's not about women asking for more but men asking for less."







Did You Know?

On a similar note, Deepika Padukone was also paid more than both of her male co-stars (Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor) in Padmaavat because the movie revolved completely around her. This welcoming change was then applauded by the entire industry.

