 »   »   » Post Padmaavat's Success, Deepika Padukone HIKES Her Fees & Acts CHOOSY

Deepika Padukone is on a success spree as her latest flick, Padmaavat, did not only witness a grand opening at the box office but also turned out to be highest grossing movie of 2018.
Post the release of Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone had to kick-start the shoot of Vishal Bhardwaj's Sapna Didi but owing to health issue, the actress was prescribed a good amount of bed rest, hence the film has come to a grinding halt.
Following this, we hear Deepika has decided to hike her fees and also acting a bit choosy, when it comes to giving a green signal to any script as she knows post Padmaavat, the audience expectation is quite high from the actress!
Deepika Won't Start The Shoot Anytime Soon
A leading daily quoted the source as saying, "Deepika has already taken one dose of D-3, but will continue to rest until the doctor gives her a green signal to begin work. She will have to finish the prescribed doses of Vitamin D-3 first."
Deepika Is Also Undergoing Physiotherapy
The source adds, "Deepika is also undergoing physiotherapy regularly. That band on her shoulder is connected to her physio exercises, not to hide any tattoo as reported."
Deepika Wants To Maintain Her Standard Of Work
After doing films like Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Padmaavat, Deepika herself has raised the bar of her work and she no more wants to dampen the image with wrong selection of film.
Deepika Hikes Her Fees
"She has rejected a few scripts as the character offered was not suitable. After playing the pivotal role of Padmavati, she is not only looking for a role which she can carry on her shoulders, but is also demanding an exorbitant pay package," concluded the source.
Deepika's Dark Character In Sapna Didi
Deepika will portray the mafia queen in Vishal Bhardwaj's next directorial venture and while speaking about the same, she had said, "I guess I am drawn to strong characters. I am very excited to play this part.
Like 'Padmaavat' was a 13th century old story that even after so many years the power of women is visible to all today. We are standing up for ourselves with dignity. I find her journey so relevant."
Deepika On Choosing Sapna Didi
"It is going to be similar with Vishal sir's film. It is based on Sapna Didi, I don't know what the title is at the moment. It is a true story. It is an incredible story, her transformation is amazing," had said Miss Padukone.
The movie is based on the life and times of Ashraf Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi, who was a feared name in the underworld.