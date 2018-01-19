 »   »   » SURPRISE! Prabhas Is Playing A Cop In Saaho But Not An Honest One? Read Latest Inside Details

Inside Details

A source told India.com, "The script of Saaho is essentially a chor-police drama where all the characters are grey. It's true that Prabhas plays a cop in the film.''



The Audience Will Keep Guessing

''However, the story is such that the audience will keep guessing until the end whether his character is an honest officer or a thief under the guise of a cop.''



Shraddha's Character Is Also Different

"Shraddha's character is a far cry from the bubbly roles she has essayed." It seems that she too will be essaying a badass character.



And Prabhas Is Super Excited To Work With Shraddha

In an interview to a news agency, Prabhas has said, "I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board.''



She Is Not Playing An Arm Candy

''Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film.''



Shraddha Is A Dedicated Star

''She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the sets). Most of the actresses I have worked with have started their career in South and then shifted to Bollywood. Shraddha is already a Bollywood star, but she is very dedicated.''



Prabhas' Next Will Be A Bollywood Film

The handsome actor told TOI, "I watch a lot of Hindi films. I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood. I had okay-ed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho."



Is It A Karan Johar Movie?

"I made a good association with Karan Johar. If I want anything, I think I can ask him. He has helped us a lot. In fact, I met some actors (from Bollywood) in Karan's house. They were all very chilled out."

