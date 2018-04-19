 »   »   » Pregnant Or Not, Ileana D'cruz Has A Sassy Reply For All Gossipmongers?

Related Articles
- Ileana D'Cruz & Andrew Kneebone Expecting Their First Baby?
- I Am Trying To Keep Myself Positive Because This Industry Can Sort Of Engulf You: Ileana DCruz
- Raid Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!
- Raid First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!
- Raid Review: Knock, Knock! This Ajay Devgn Film Is Worth Inviting In For Its Heavy-Weight Dialogues
- If An Actress Opens Up Against Casting Couch, Her Career Might End: Ileana D'Cruz
- RAID POSTER! Ajay Devgn As A Tough Income Tax Officer Is Here To Confiscate Your Black Money
- SHOCKING BUT TRUE! Ileana D'Cruz Wanted To Commit Suicide When She Was In Depression
- NOT Ranbir Kapoor! Ileana D'Cruz Was Supposed To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Salman Khan
- Baadshaho First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!
- Baadshaho Movie Review: Live This Thug Life Only If Guilty Pleasures Are Your Thing!
- Mubarakan Movie Review: Anil Kapoor Is 'Ekdum Jhakaas' When It Comes This Ha-Ha Land!
- Arjun Kapoor Turns Intelligence Officer For Raj Kumar Gupta's Next Inspired By A True Event?
For those who walked in late, lately there have been reports doing the rounds about Ileana D'cruz expecting her first baby with beau Andrew Kneebone. While the pair was surrounded by marriage rumours initially which Ileana refuses to comment upon, a recent picture posted by Andrew had sparked off her pregnancy rumours.
While there hasn't been yet an official word from the actress's side, Andrew's latest Instagram post may be indirectly dismissing these reports. Here's what he posted-
A Picture Speaks Thousand Words
In the photo shared by Andrew, Ileana is seen hiding her face behind a hot sauce bottle and showing her middle finger which could be the response to her pregnancy rumours.
How The Pregnancy Rumours Began
The speculations started when a few days back Andrew shared a picture of Ileana inside a bathtub and captioned it as, "@ileana_official having time some sweet time alone, kind of." Further, many people on social media pointed out that Ileana D'Cruz wore loose outfits to hide her baby bump during Raid promotions.
Here's Why Ileana Refrains From Talking About Her Relationship With Andrew In Public
The actress had earlier shared in an interview, "It is very sacred to me. I do not want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to be part of this gossip section in the newspaper. It's a very important, sacred part of my life -- and it means a lot to me. It is what it is, and you get to see a little snippet of it on social media."
Being Discreet
I am in a very happy space nowadays. I do not wish to talk specifically about my relationship with Andrew everywhere, that's why I quickly put it up on Instagram. These photographs speak for themselves," she had further shared.
Ileana Was Asked To Keep Her Relationship A Secret
In an interview with HT, Ileana had shared, "Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don't have an issue talking about it, it's unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls."
Andrew Is Someone Very Special
In yet another interview with DNA, she shared, "He is a very normal person and has a very normal sort of background and not at all associated with this. More than anything, he is a great person. He is someone very special to me. And I don't want to hide someone like that. I wouldn't hide my family. So why hide him? I have been around for so long. I have dated actors in the past. Six years in the south, when I was young, raging hormones call it what you will, we have all been there."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.