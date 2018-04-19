 »   »   » Pregnant Or Not, Ileana D'cruz Has A Sassy Reply For All Gossipmongers?

A Picture Speaks Thousand Words

In the photo shared by Andrew, Ileana is seen hiding her face behind a hot sauce bottle and showing her middle finger which could be the response to her pregnancy rumours.



How The Pregnancy Rumours Began

The speculations started when a few days back Andrew shared a picture of Ileana inside a bathtub and captioned it as, "@ileana_official having time some sweet time alone, kind of." Further, many people on social media pointed out that Ileana D'Cruz wore loose outfits to hide her baby bump during Raid promotions.



Here's Why Ileana Refrains From Talking About Her Relationship With Andrew In Public

The actress had earlier shared in an interview, "It is very sacred to me. I do not want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to be part of this gossip section in the newspaper. It's a very important, sacred part of my life -- and it means a lot to me. It is what it is, and you get to see a little snippet of it on social media."



Being Discreet

I am in a very happy space nowadays. I do not wish to talk specifically about my relationship with Andrew everywhere, that's why I quickly put it up on Instagram. These photographs speak for themselves," she had further shared.



Ileana Was Asked To Keep Her Relationship A Secret

In an interview with HT, Ileana had shared, "Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don't have an issue talking about it, it's unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls."



Andrew Is Someone Very Special

In yet another interview with DNA, she shared, "He is a very normal person and has a very normal sort of background and not at all associated with this. More than anything, he is a great person. He is someone very special to me. And I don't want to hide someone like that. I wouldn't hide my family. So why hide him? I have been around for so long. I have dated actors in the past. Six years in the south, when I was young, raging hormones call it what you will, we have all been there."

