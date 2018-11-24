 »   »   »  Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Attend Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Wedding In Jodhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Attend Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Wedding

"We are not sure if she was actually able to meet the PM with her fiancé. But the invitation with a special request to put in an appearance has been conveyed to the PM," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

It's Going To Be A Huge Surprise

A close friend of Priyanka Chopra opened up by saying that the actress will surprise everyone on her wedding day and reading between the lines, it looks like PM Narendra Modi will indeed attend the wedding. "Trust PeeCee to pull an ace from her sleeve. She will take you by surprise every time. The wedding being no exception."

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding Will Be Much Better Than Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's

"The whole idea is to be one-up on the other wedding. No matter how much they pretend to be friends, there is massive undercurrent of competitiveness between Priyanka and Deepika," said a film-maker to Deccan Chronicle.

Priyanka & Nick's Wedding Is Going To Be Very Lavish

"And if Deepika's wedding was a super-exclusive affair far away in Lake Como, Priyanka's wedding will be a super-lavish affair right here in exotic Jodhpur," the film-maker summed it up.