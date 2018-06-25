 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Chooses BF Nick Jonas Over IIFA 2018 Awards, Flies Off To Goa For A Beach Vacation!

Related Articles
While several of our Bollywood celebrities were busy attending and adding glitz to the IIFA Awards 2018 over the weekend, most of us were busy wondering why Priyanka Chopra was missing from the scene. The 'Quantico' actress has lately been grabbing a lot of headlines because of her 'brewing' romance with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. Right from their frequent outings together to Nick flying down to India with PeeCee, the lovebirds are painting the town red with their 'newfound' romance.
if the pictures of Nick holding Priyanka's hands weren't enough to tell the story, the American singer later posted an Instagram story which made it official that the duo is in fact dating. Meanwhile, buzz is the couple supposedly called off their plan to attend the IIFA awards 2018 to spend some time together. Scroll down to read more.
Priyanka Was Supposed To Attend IIFA 2018
Apparently Priyanka was going to take her beau Nick Jonas on a special trip to IIFA 2018.
Did She Cancel Her Plans Because Of This Reason?
However later, PeeCee changed her mind after having some issues with the organisers and decided to give the awards function a miss to spend some time with Nick.
Was PeeCee's Arrival In India A Calculated Move?
Interestingly Priyanka came back to Mumbai exactly when other Bollywood celebs already left for the big event.
What's Brewing, Folks?
Recently when PeeCee and Nick went on a dinner date together at BKC, fans quickly pointed out them wearing same rings on their fingers. Well, the actress wears it in her ring finger of right hand, Nick was seen wearing it on his middle finger of the same hand.
Nick Is Yet To Get A Nod From Priyanka's Mother
When DNA asked Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra if she likes Nick, she said, "We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn't get the time to know him that well. I've met him for the first time, so it's too early to form an opinion."
How About A Vacation With The Family?
After spending some time with Priyanka's friends and family, the new 'it' couple flew off to Goa for a beach vacation. They will be by her cousin Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra at the destination.
Woah, things are getting quite interesting with every new update!
