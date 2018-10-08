 »   »   »  The PRICE Of Priyanka Chopra's Diamond Engagement Ring Will Leave You Flabbergasted [Inside Photos]

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
The PRICE Of Priyanka Chopra's Diamond Engagement Ring Will Leave You Flabbergasted

    The moment, the pictures of Priyanka Chopra from fashion designer, Manish Malhotra's house party surfaced online, it took the Internet by storm! Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing the rock at the party and boy, we just can't stop staring at her hand! According to reports, Priyanka got engaged to the 25-year-old American singer, Nick Jonas after he proposed to her on her birthday in London last month. And get ready to be surprised as we are all set to reveal the price of Priyanka's expensive ring! Any guesses, peeps?

    'Rs 1 Crore'

    "Priyanka's ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," Andrew Brown, President, WP Diamonds tells E! News. "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."

    'Pout It Away'

    Raveena Tandon, who was also a part of the guest list, shared a picture from the party, in which Priyanka can be seen wearing the ring in her left hand. "Peecee and I getting our pouts in order," Tandon captioned the photo.

    PeeCee With KJo

    Sophie Choudhary shared this beautiful picture of Priyanka Chopra & Karan Johar, bonding at Manish Malhotra's party.

    Hotties Alert!

    Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Sophie Choudhary pose with their host Manish Malhotra and we're loving this picture.

    PeeCee With Sophie

    PeeCee & Sophie strike a pose at Manish Malhotra's party. Priyanka looked effin' hot in a mustard coloured dress and dark lips.

    Others Guests At The Party

    Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anhsula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also seen having a gala time at the party.

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan was also seen at the party. Seen here is Manish Malhotra, posing with Sara. Donning a grey coloured dress, Sara looked just stunning!

    Coming back to Priyanka, when asked about the engagement, she recently said at a Delhi event that her personal life is not for 'public consumption'. They are yet to confirm the relationship officially.

    Gold Box Office Report: Day One Collection

    Also read in Kannada : ಅಂದು ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಬಚ್ಚಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು ಇದೇ ವಜ್ರದ ಉಂಗುರ.! ಇದರ ಬೆಲೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ಗೊತ್ತಾ.?

