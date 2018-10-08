 »   »   »  The PRICE Of Priyanka Chopra's Diamond Engagement Ring Will Leave You Flabbergasted [Inside Photos]

'Rs 1 Crore'

"Priyanka's ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," Andrew Brown, President, WP Diamonds tells E! News. "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."

'Pout It Away'

Raveena Tandon, who was also a part of the guest list, shared a picture from the party, in which Priyanka can be seen wearing the ring in her left hand. "Peecee and I getting our pouts in order," Tandon captioned the photo.

PeeCee With KJo

Sophie Choudhary shared this beautiful picture of Priyanka Chopra & Karan Johar, bonding at Manish Malhotra's party.

Hotties Alert!

Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Sophie Choudhary pose with their host Manish Malhotra and we're loving this picture.

PeeCee With Sophie

PeeCee & Sophie strike a pose at Manish Malhotra's party. Priyanka looked effin' hot in a mustard coloured dress and dark lips.

Others Guests At The Party

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anhsula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also seen having a gala time at the party.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was also seen at the party. Seen here is Manish Malhotra, posing with Sara. Donning a grey coloured dress, Sara looked just stunning!

Coming back to Priyanka, when asked about the engagement, she recently said at a Delhi event that her personal life is not for 'public consumption'. They are yet to confirm the relationship officially.