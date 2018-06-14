English
Despite Being HIGHEST PAID Heroine Of Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Fee For Bharat Is Staggering!

    Pay disparity is still one unsolved issue in B-town. If on one side, male stars are paid a huge amount for films, female stars don't get even half the amount. Though Deepika Padukone tried to bring in a change with her last film, Padmaavat, by taking more than her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor the case is not same for everyone.

    Apparently, the amount, which Deepika Padukone receievd for Padmaavat was the highest for any Bollywood actress and now, we hear Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to kick-start the shoot of Bharat starring Salman Khan is getting the same amount for the film. Read on to know how much it is!

    PeeCee Gets Rs 12 Crore

    As per reports by Mid Day, Priyanka Chopra's team initially demanded Rs 14 Crore as her remuneration fee but considering the current industry standards, the makers of Salman Khan starrer Bharat sealed the deal at Rs 12 Crore!

    The Pay Disparity Is Staggering!

    Despite being Salman Khan's highest paid heroine, the pay disparity between Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra is nothing but staggering.

    Recently, PeeCee Had Addressed The Issue Of 'Pay Disparity'

    In an interview with Esquire, PeeCee had said, "I feel it every year, especially when you're doing movies with really big actors, whether it's in India or America. If an actor is getting 100 bucks, the conversation will start with max, like, 8 bucks. The gap is that staggering."

    That's Just Sad!

    "In America, we don't talk about it as brashly, whereas in India the issue is not skirted around. I've been told straight up, if it's a female role in a movie with big, male actors attached, your worth is not really considered as much."

    PeeCee Reveals The Difference

    "It happens in both countries, it's just that here, it's hidden behind other things. In America, everyone is so worried about being liable that they don't want to say anything wrong, but they end up doing it anyway", said the actress.

    Priyanka On Her Work Front

    Speaking about her upcoming projects, Priyanka said, "I've finished up two films: A Kid Like Jake, which comes out in June. And Isn't It Romantic?, which comes out Valentine's Day 2019. I play a spoiled rich woman who is a yoga guru, which is not a thing."

    PeeCee On Bharat

    "[Bharat] is the Indian movie I signed this year. It's the quintessential Bollywood movie, which I haven't done in many years. A lot of them were dramatic and thematic. This one's going to be out and out entertainment. I'm excited! I haven't been back to do a movie in two or three years now."

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 13:43 [IST]
