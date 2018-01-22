 »   »   » Gauri Khan RESPONSIBLE Too? Priyanka Chopra LOSING Big Films Because Of Her Alleged Ex Shahrukh Khan

What Happened When Aamir Left The Film

As per a report in Spotboye, ''When Aamir pulled out of the film, astronaut Rakesh Sharma was not amused. Rakesh had thought, that in Aamir, he had found an excellent actor and a perfect match to portray him on screen.''

Aamir Is A Responsible Person

Aamir also felt, that Team Salute should not be left in the lurch. So, he decided to set up the stage to ensure the project does not suffer after his exit. Aamir strongly felt that the person who would do equal justice to Salute as him, is Shahrukh Khan. Aamir called SRK and told him why he was leaving the project and that he would love it, if he could take up the film.

SRK Loved The Script

SRK loved the role and story. It is as good as confirmed, from his side. iddharth Roy Kapur is heaving a sigh of relief. He's now back to being happy! Vidya Balan's hubby felt that the project would get derailed when Aamir decided to opt out of it. But thanks to Aamir - All Is Well!

But Does Not Want To Work With Priyanka Chopra

Another source informed Deccan Chronicle, "It's quite elementary, really. PeeCee and Shah Rukh don't work together. It's a casting taboo that the whole industry knows. When Aamir was replaced by SRK in the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Salute, Priyanka had to go too."

They Are Looking For Priyanka's Replacement

''It's also for this reason that Priyanka is unlikely to be seen in the third part of the Don series. Says a source close to the project, "No matter what they say, the fact is that the Don team, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, are on the lookout for a replacement for Priyanka in the third film."

Gauri Khan Never Liked Their Closeness

It is said that Gauri Khan was very upset when heard about Shahrukh Khan's closeness with his then co-star Priyanka Chopra. After the news of their affair started doing the round, both stopped doing movies together.

Star Wives Are Insecure

Later, Priyanka's friend had informed TOI"Priyanka has done nothing wrong. If these women are insecure about their relationships with their husbands, they should sort it out with them, at home. Why should they attack her?"

Star Wives Can't Take Away Her Work

"The only way she can strike back is by doing more work, good work. And it is not just films. There is music, endorsements... she is a brand, a multi-faceted personality and there is no way any star-wife can take that away from her.''

The Star Wives Would Only Be Remembered As Mrs So & So..

"To all those who are calling her names, we would like to ask them, what are your achievements? You will only be remembered as Mrs so and so...!"

Priyanka Chopra Is Scared To Utter Shahrukh Khan's Name

"Ever since she was nine years old Priyanka has been in awe of Shahrukh Khan. But now she is scared to even utter his name in public, no matter how innocent or professional the context."