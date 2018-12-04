English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Mother-in-law Gifted Rs 55 Lakh Earrings As Wedding Gift?

Priyanka Chopra's Mother-in-law Gifted Rs 55 Lakh Earrings As Wedding Gift?

By
    Priyaka Chopra seems to have the best mother-in-law in the whole wide world as reports suggest that Nick Jonas' mother Denise gifted Priyanka a pair of earrings worth Rs 55 lakhs on the day of the wedding. The expensive gift is from 'snowflake earrings' designed by the Van Cleef & Arpels and costs a whopping $79,500 per pair and that Rs 55 lakhs right there. The amount is of course, excluding all the taxes.

    Earrings Made Of Gold & Diamond

    The gold earrings are also studded with diamonds and is handmade with over 170 diamonds in it, says a report.

    Here's What The Jewelery Makers Said On Their Website About The Earrings

    "Sparkling with light, the Snowflake High Jewelry collection is inspired by flakes of snow - an inspiration for Van Cleef & Arpels since the 1940s. Round diamonds combine to form dazzling winter motifs."

    Coming To Their Wedding!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in both Christian and Hindu traditions at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The wedding was attended by their near and dear ones and was a private affair.

    Reception In Delhi Tonight!

    The newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will throw a reception tonight on December 4, 2018 in Delhi and will be attended by their extended relatives, family members and close friends.

    The Big Fat Bollywood Reception

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to throw a grand Bollywood reception as well but the dates have not been confirmed yet.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 13:23 [IST]
