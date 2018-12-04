 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Mother-in-law Gifted Rs 55 Lakh Earrings As Wedding Gift?

Earrings Made Of Gold & Diamond

The gold earrings are also studded with diamonds and is handmade with over 170 diamonds in it, says a report.

Here's What The Jewelery Makers Said On Their Website About The Earrings

"Sparkling with light, the Snowflake High Jewelry collection is inspired by flakes of snow - an inspiration for Van Cleef & Arpels since the 1940s. Round diamonds combine to form dazzling winter motifs."

Coming To Their Wedding!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in both Christian and Hindu traditions at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The wedding was attended by their near and dear ones and was a private affair.

Reception In Delhi Tonight!

The newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will throw a reception tonight on December 4, 2018 in Delhi and will be attended by their extended relatives, family members and close friends.

The Big Fat Bollywood Reception

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to throw a grand Bollywood reception as well but the dates have not been confirmed yet.