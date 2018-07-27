 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are ENGAGED; She Has Already Finalized Her Gown For The Wedding

Priyanka Chopra already ENGAGED with Nick Jonas on her Birthday !। FilmiBeat

The latest tweet of director Ali Abbas Zafar hinting about Priyanka Chopra's new beginning with Nick Jonas has everyone excited. While confirming the news that Priyanka will not be doing Bharat anymore, he tweeted "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍."

Now, we hear that Priyanka is already engaged to Nick Jonas and they exchanged the ring a week ago on her 36th birthday while the two were in London.

According to PEOPLE, Nick Jonas closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to buy an engagement ring. A source close to the couple also added that, "They are so happy."

According to BollywoodLife, the duo has also decided to get married in October this year and apparently, Priyanka has already finalized her gown for the wedding.

Confirming her relationship with Nick for the first time, PC had told PEOPLE, "We're getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. It was really beautiful. He had a great time. That's what he said. I think he really enjoyed it."