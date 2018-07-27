English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are ENGAGED; She Has Already Finalized Her Gown For The Wedding

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are ENGAGED; She Has Already Finalized Her Gown For The Wedding

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Priyanka Chopra already ENGAGED with Nick Jonas on her Birthday !। FilmiBeat

    The latest tweet of director Ali Abbas Zafar hinting about Priyanka Chopra's new beginning with Nick Jonas has everyone excited. While confirming the news that Priyanka will not be doing Bharat anymore, he tweeted "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍."

    Now, we hear that Priyanka is already engaged to Nick Jonas and they exchanged the ring a week ago on her 36th birthday while the two were in London.

    priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-are-engaged-now-finalizes-her-wedding-gown

    According to PEOPLE, Nick Jonas closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to buy an engagement ring. A source close to the couple also added that, "They are so happy."

    According to BollywoodLife, the duo has also decided to get married in October this year and apparently, Priyanka has already finalized her gown for the wedding.

    Confirming her relationship with Nick for the first time, PC had told PEOPLE, "We're getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. It was really beautiful. He had a great time. That's what he said. I think he really enjoyed it."

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue