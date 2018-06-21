 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas To Opt For A Live-in Relationship!

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas relationship is the talk of the town lately and everyone wants to know a piece about their love story. They first grabbed eyeballs by attending the Met Gala event together and then went on several dinner dates and outings. It is now reported that the duo are so madly in love with each other, that they want to stay together like couples and would soon have a live-in relationship.
"Nick is telling pals that she is the one and he's asked her to move in with him. Nick loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There's no game playing. They have a really easy relationship," a source was quoted as saying to Life & Style.
Live-in Relationship!
As per the source, it was Nick Jonas who asked Priyanka Chopra to be in a live-in relationship with him and the ball is now in Priyanka Chopra's court to decide what to do.
Madly In Love With PeeCee
Nick Jonas has also been telling his friends that Priyanka Chopra is the one for him and talks about her constantly to all his near and dear ones.
Tough Nut To Crack
While a lot of sources have spilled the beans about how Nick Jonas feels about Priyanka Chopra, only a few of them have revealed how exactly Priyanka Chopra feels about the relationship.
Body Language Says Otherwise
During Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recent dinner date in New York City, body language experts stated that the couple are not really into each other, as they were walking a few feet away from each other and looked bored & disinterested.
Entry Of The Jealous Ex-girlfriend
Also, Nick Jonas ex-girlfriend Delta Goodrem is devastated and heartbroken that he's in a relationship with Priyanka Chopra as she badly wanted to get back with him and now feels that she can't compete with PeeCee as she's a hottie and has high level friends.
