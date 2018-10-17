 »   »   »  30th November! Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding Date Confirmed; Venue Details Out

A Palace Wedding For Priyanka & Nick

As per the daily's sources, ''It will be a palace wedding for the lovely couple. Nick Jonas had recently come to India to join Priyanka Chopra for the wedding preparations.''

They Have Personally Selected The Location

''The couple visited Jodhpur to finalise the venue for their wedding. Priyanka and Nick have personally selected the location for their destination wedding. Both Priyanka and Nick have taken the personal charge to look into every detail of the wedding ceremony.''

Umaid Bhavan Is The Wedding Venue

Another source informed Filmfare, "Nick and Priyanka were recently in India and had even gone to Jodhpur. That was when they decided the gorgeous Umaid Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue.''

The Guest List

''They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance. Since lot of their Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PC is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur."

On A Related Note

When Parineeti Chopra was asked about Nickyanka's wedding , she said, '"The day they were engaged only I started thinking about what I am going to wear. Of course, the wedding will happen at some point. I think it's going to be an extravaganza.''

I Will Leave It To Them To Announce Everything

''Just given the two people in it and the way they want to celebrate their love. They have been open about it with everyone. Yeah, it's going to be beautiful, but I do think that it's going to be very intimate also because both of them are very religious and family-oriented. But I will leave it to them to announce everything."