 »   »   »  Here's How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Wedding Is Giving Their Bank Balance A Boost!

The Secret Behind Nick Jonas' Bachelor Party Photo With Elit Vodka

Just a few days ago, Nick Jonas shared this picture on Instagram saying he's having a bachelor party on a yacht and had Elit vodka beside him. The vodka brand paid Nick $150,000 to post the picture, reported Matt Kirschner to E!

Nick Jonas Posing Alongside Custom Scooters

If you think Nick Jonas' latest picture posing alongside custom scooters was just as normal as it gets, then you're wrong! Talent Resources' founder Mike Heller said to E! that the picture had a deal not in the form of money, but in the form of donation. "It's a rapidly growing brand. It was a great way for them to get their name out there. If Nick got paid for this, it likely wasn't much or it was in the form of a donation. In this case, it was the right brand and the right talent coming together."

Priyanka Chopra Flaunting The Tiffany & Co Diamond & Engagement Ring

Priyanka Chopra said that she always dreamt that her engagement ring would be designed by Tiffany & Co since childhood and she shared a picture of the diamond sparkler on social media. Matt Kirschner estimates that Tiffany & Co paid her "low six figures" with "some sort of barter and trade situation."

Here's What Priyanka Chopra Said About Her Tiffany & Co Ring

"I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I've always known it had to be Tiffany. Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered," she said to People magazine.

Amazon Wedding Gift Registry!

Also, the above were behind the scene deals and the 'Amazon wedding gift registry' is right in your face as Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram by saying that they've tied up with the brand for their wedding.

Here's What Priyanka Chopra Said About The Amazon Wedding Gift Registry

"I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with @amazon. They have everything that you need in one place! Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, a charity that is extremely important to me!!! For wedding registry inspo, take a look at my guide (link in bio)!"