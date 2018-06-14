 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Friends Warn Her Not To Get Too Close To Nick Jonas; This Reason To Be Blamed?

The Couple Is Head Over Heels In Love

A source told Hollywoodlife that Nick Jonas is serious about his relationship with Priyanka Chopra. In fact US Weekly reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are indeed a couple last week.

Nick Is Falling Hard For Priyanka

The source was quoted as saying, "Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple children to boot.

He Feels Priyanka Might Be The One For Him

"He doesn't want to be a serial dater, and he hopes what he as with Priyanka turns into something very important in his life and he hopes that she is the one."

But Priyanka's Friend Still Don't Approve Their Affair

"Her friends are all warning her that he is a total player, and not to get too close cause he will break her heart."

Priyanka Finds Nick Sexy

The source further added, " So, she is keeping everything light and easy and trying not to get too attached to him, but she thinks he is really sexy, talented and their chemistry in the bedroom is undeniable."

It's A Big Step

Another source close to the couple told People.com, " It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding. He's dated a lot over the last couple of years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step."

Priyanka Fits In Perfectly

"Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fits right in!," the source went on to add.

The Women In Nick Jonas's Life Before Priyanka Chopra

The singer previously dated Olivia Culpo and was also linked to Kate Hudson.