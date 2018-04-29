 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Secretly Got Married? A Mangalsutra On Her Wrist Is Making Us Curious!

The Picture That Got Everyone Talking

One closer look at this picture and you will realize that she is wearing a mangalsutra on her wrist. Woah, now that's quite a shocker! Has PeeCee finally found the man of her dreams and said 'Yes, I Do' or is it just a fashion trend? Well PC, we are super-duper curious to know more.



When Priyanka Spoke About Her Marriage Plans

Earlier this year, the 'Quantico' actress was quoted as saying in a interview, "Marriage and kids are a big goal for me. I'm a big believer in the institution of marriage and in the family, and in kids, I want to have a lot of them, if God allows. The only problem is, I don't know who I'll do it with."



Has Her Search For Her Man Of Dreams Finally Ended?

"I feel like I'm fortunate to live in the 21st century, where science helps women in a big way to not feel those pressures, so I don't. My family doesn't feel those pressures either. I would rather spend my life with the right person than feel pressured and make a mistake,' Priyanka had said back then.



Her Ideal Man

She had further added, "I'm going to be serious about this because I'm single right now after a really long time, so I'm going to give you a really real answer. I like to be given attention, not like creeper-worthy attention, that would freak me out. But I like to be pursued and wooed. And if he's not cerebral, if he's not smart and cannot engage me, then it cannot happen. That's the biggest, most important thing for me. I'm very mushy, I love romance."



Meanwhile On The Work Front

The actress recently signed Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which stars Salman Khan in the lead role. Speaking about the film she had said, "Bharat it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who've been so patient and supportive... thank you for your constant support and I'll see you all at the movies!"













