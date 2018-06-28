 »   »   »  Race 3 Debacle & Angry Fans Are To Be Blamed? Salman Khan RE-THINKS About Signing His Next Film

Related Articles
Salman Khan failed to spread his charm with Remo D'Souza's Race 3 and the Megastar ended up being trolled by his own die-hard fans. Recently, fans started a campaign with the hashtag #WEDONTWANTDABANGG3 and it trended on Twitter for a long time. With this hashtag, some fans requested Salman Khan to stop signing films like Race 3, while some warned the Superstar to stop taking his fans for granted and it seems that Salman is actually paying heed to his fans.
Salman Re-thinks About Signing His Next Film
Pinkvilla quoted a trade source as saying, "The moderate success of Remo D'Souza's Race 3 is apparently making Salman re-think on his strategy of signing films. While the film has made decent money at the box office, it could have done much better."
The Source Further Added..
"A flawed script and weak content let it down. Post Race 3, while Salman still wants to do commercial entertainers, he wants the scripts to have strong story content with powerful characters."
Salman Is Confident About Bharat
"Bharat (produced by his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri) will definitely happen as he and Ali have given blockbusters including their last Tiger Zinda Hai but it seems he is keen to do other films now, apart from Dabangg 3 and Sohail Khan's Sher Khan."
Salman To Do Dhoom 4?
The source further revealed that, "Apparently Salman Khan has locked YRF's Dhoom 4 directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya last week and is contemplating two more projects. One is a biopic - based on the life of an army officer and his heroic deeds which is being made by a top A-class director, whose known to make strong content-oriented movies."
Salman Might Put Dabangg 3 On The Back-burner
"It's a great concept and discussion on the subject with Salman has been going on for some time. He was approached for the movie almost a couple of years ago and had put it on the back-burner but is re-considering it now as it's a very powerful subject.
Then there's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie for which he is yet to hear the script so yes, Dabangg 3 may get delayed if he signs on these projects."
We Also Heard That Salman Might Collaborate With Ranveer Singh
Rumours were also rife that YRF had approached Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan for Dhoom 4. Talking about it, a source informed to the leading tabloid, "While Salman and Aditya have been discussing Dhoom 4 for over a year, the deal was finally locked last week post the release of Race 3.
Adi plans to release Dhoom 4 in 2020. Victor [Vijay Krishna Acharya], who is busy with Thugs Of Hindostan, will direct the movie. Buzz is that Ranveer Singh will also star in the film."
YRF's Spokesperson Denies The Rumours
However, YRF's spokesperson denied the reports saying, "Work on Dhoom 4 hasn't started yet. There is no truth to these rumours."
What do you think about Salman's stardom? Do you think it has indeed got affected owing to Race 3 debacle? Let us know in the comments section below!
