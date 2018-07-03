English
 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Her Ex Beau Sidharth Malhotra Under A Roof; This Is What Happened Next!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Her Ex Beau Sidharth Malhotra Under A Roof; This Is What Happened Next!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    After parting ways with her rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt found love again in her 'Brahmastra' co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The latter almost confirmed dating Ms Bhatt in his interview with GQ magazine and was also seen opening up about falling in love again during the promotions of Sanju. On the other hand, Alia has been quite tight-lipped about the new development.

    Last Saturday at the engagement bash of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, Alia came face-to-face with her former boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Of course, Ranbir was also present at the Ambani bash. Curious to know what happened next? For that, you would need to scroll down folks!

    Sid-Alia Came Face-To-Face At Ambani Bash

    Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt came under a roof when they both attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party.

    Did They Share Cold Vibes?

    Nope, not at all. A Spotboye report reveals that the former lovebirds hugged it out at the bash.

    There Is No Awkwardness Between Them

    A source further told Spotboye, "Alia, Sidharth, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were seen enjoying the party to the hilt. From the looks of it, Alia and Sidharth have no awkwardness anymore. They hugged and were also seen conversing with each other."

    The Ex Couple Handled The Situation With Maturity

    The source further added, "After spending some time with the gang, Alia joined her current beau, Ranbir Kapoor, and his mother, Neetu Kapoor. It was heartening to see that these actors handled the situation with utmost maturity."

    Ranbir Is Unhappy With The Spotlight On His Personal Life

    Recently while speaking to Telegraph, the 'Sanju' actor was quoted as saying, "I only talk when I'm promoting a film. But if I'm in a relationship at that point and someone asks me, of course, I'll address it. Sometimes, you and your partner decide not to talk about it and sometimes you're okay because there's nothing to be shy about or hide. Of course, we don't want to make a mockery of it and make it a reality show, but just to put things in perspective and that this is happening - respect my privacy and respect the fact that I'm sharing this with you. It comes from a place of just giving the relationship some dignity and respect."

    Gossips & Conjectures Causes A Lot Of Misunderstandings

    He had further added, "I have been privy to a lot of stupid gossip and conjecture and sometimes it causes a lot of misunderstandings, not just between the people involved, but also with your fans and the kind of perception people might have of you. It used to bother me before but I've realised it's all part and parcel of show business. If people are interested in my life they'll write about it, and if I'm not speaking about it, they'll write even more, some of it true and some of it untrue."

    Meanwhile, Alia Has The Nicest Things To Say About Ranbir''s Sanju

    "I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, ‘Sanju' is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka and Sonam did really good job. It's a full package."

    She Is Mighty Impressed!

    She further quipped, "I am really big fan of Rajkumar Hirani so whenever his films come out, I cannot wait to see it and every time, he manages to hit out of the park. It is one of the best films that we have right now in the past couple of years."

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue