 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Her Ex Beau Sidharth Malhotra Under A Roof; This Is What Happened Next!

Sid-Alia Came Face-To-Face At Ambani Bash

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt came under a roof when they both attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party.

Did They Share Cold Vibes?

Nope, not at all. A Spotboye report reveals that the former lovebirds hugged it out at the bash.

There Is No Awkwardness Between Them

A source further told Spotboye, "Alia, Sidharth, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were seen enjoying the party to the hilt. From the looks of it, Alia and Sidharth have no awkwardness anymore. They hugged and were also seen conversing with each other."

The Ex Couple Handled The Situation With Maturity

The source further added, "After spending some time with the gang, Alia joined her current beau, Ranbir Kapoor, and his mother, Neetu Kapoor. It was heartening to see that these actors handled the situation with utmost maturity."

Ranbir Is Unhappy With The Spotlight On His Personal Life

Recently while speaking to Telegraph, the 'Sanju' actor was quoted as saying, "I only talk when I'm promoting a film. But if I'm in a relationship at that point and someone asks me, of course, I'll address it. Sometimes, you and your partner decide not to talk about it and sometimes you're okay because there's nothing to be shy about or hide. Of course, we don't want to make a mockery of it and make it a reality show, but just to put things in perspective and that this is happening - respect my privacy and respect the fact that I'm sharing this with you. It comes from a place of just giving the relationship some dignity and respect."

Gossips & Conjectures Causes A Lot Of Misunderstandings

He had further added, "I have been privy to a lot of stupid gossip and conjecture and sometimes it causes a lot of misunderstandings, not just between the people involved, but also with your fans and the kind of perception people might have of you. It used to bother me before but I've realised it's all part and parcel of show business. If people are interested in my life they'll write about it, and if I'm not speaking about it, they'll write even more, some of it true and some of it untrue."

Meanwhile, Alia Has The Nicest Things To Say About Ranbir''s Sanju

"I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, ‘Sanju' is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka and Sonam did really good job. It's a full package."

She Is Mighty Impressed!

She further quipped, "I am really big fan of Rajkumar Hirani so whenever his films come out, I cannot wait to see it and every time, he manages to hit out of the park. It is one of the best films that we have right now in the past couple of years."