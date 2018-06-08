 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Want To Be INSULTED By Salman Khan Like Arjun Kapoor; Gives Out Strict Warning

Salman's Team’s Instructions To IPL Event Organiser

"The organisers had clear instructions from Salman's team that Ranbir should nowhere be seen when Salman comes. Ranbir too had issued directions that he wanted to come when it was easy for him."



What Happened At Sonam's Reception?

"Recently they even abstained any face-to-face encounter at Sonam Kapoor's wedding and made sure that they avoided each other.



It is indeed tough not just for organisers but for their respective teams as well, as they need to keep an eye open all the time for such things," says a source.







None Of The Parties Want To Get Caught In An Awkward Situation

"It has been happening for a while. They do not want to face each other, especially when the media is around and pictures of them ignoring each other will be clicked. It doesn't go well with the image."



Recently, Arjun Was Caught In An Embarrassing Situation

When Salman Khan arrived at Sonam Kapoor's reception, he greeted everyone standing outside the venue including Boney Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and her sister but brutally ignored Arjun Kapoor, who was standing next to his dad, Boney Kapoor.



No Clash Between Promotional Schedules Please!

A source told entertainment portal, "Salman has Race 3 on June 15 and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is releasing on June 29. Both are promoting their films vigorously. Salman has asked his team to make sure his public events do not clash with Ranbir's promotional schedule."



Ranbir Is Giving A Tough Competition To Salman

The trailer of Race 3 got released on May 15 and till today, it has garnered 36M views on You Tube. Whereas, the trailer of Sanju, which released a week ago has already reached 36M and very soon, it might leave Race 3 behind.



Comparisons Are Bound To Happen!

Blame on the tremendous buzz around both of the movies or their rivalry, audiences are surely going to keep a tab on who performed better on box office and we're helluva excited to witness the 'June' madness!

