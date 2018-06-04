 »   »   »  Is Ranbir Kapoor Creating TROUBLE In Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Wedding? Shocking Details!

Deepika Has Become Commitment Phobic

Deccan Chronicle quoted a film-maker friend of the Deepika Padukone as saying, "Ranveer is completely committed to the relationship and wholeheartedly devoted to her. But Deepika fears her heart may be broken again and this time she won't be able to take it."

Deepika Wanted To Be Mrs Kapoor

"She was looking at a life ahead with Ranbir. She wanted marriage and babies and was even ready to give up her career to be Mrs Ranbir Kapoor. They broke up and Ranbir moved on."

When Deepika Was Asked Whether She Still Loves Ranbir...

While speaking to a leading daily during the promotion of Tamasha, when Deepika was asked if she still loves Ranbir Kapoor, she had said, "Of course I do. I don't think that every feeling has to be broken down as I don't believe that emotions are unidimensional anyway. Feelings and emotions are very layered."

Ranbir Is Someone I Have Always Loved: Deepika

"He is someone I have always loved and someone I will always be extremely possessive about and very protective about. When I read about him, when I see his work, good bad whatever it is, I have my own monologue that is going on in my head and which I do share with him."

When Deepika Felt A Change In Ranbir's Behaviour...

"I might even pick up the phone and talk to him immediately. There was a phase he was going through where I felt that his behaviour had changed a bit (I didn't know it was intentional or had he become that person or it was misinterpreted). But it bothered me a lot."

Deepika Feels She Has The Right To Tell Ranbir About His Mistakes

"We are not in each other's lives to know whether the change was permanent or it was completely fabricated.

But the point is the things about him that were being reported, I felt that I had the right to pick up the phone on him and tell him that what was going on was not correct."

And Same Thing Goes With His Work

"Similarly with his film, the minute I see his work, I will tell him. Likewise, he will see my films and tell me what he liked and what he didn't like.

I can pick up the phone on him and say that why did you do Besharam. Of course, we are individual people at the end of the day and will still do what we have to do, but we have that comfort with each other where we can say that to each other."