 »   »   » LATE NIGHT DATES! Ranbir Kapoor Is MEETING Alia Bhatt Secretly At Her House; Love Is In The Air

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be working on a trilogy in Brahmastra. But more than the movie, the story of their affair is grabbing headlines. Earlier, this month there were reports that the two were spotted in Tel Aviv where they spent quality time beyond work.
And now Spoteboye has stated that they have started meeting each other secretly at their respective houses and Ranbir Kapoor is also following a strategy to hide his affair from the prying eyes of the media. The report states that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's hush-hush long meetings are taking place way to often for us to turn a blind eye towards them.
They Are More Than Friends
The Brahmastra co-stars have become a little more than ‘just good friends' at this point. Sources close to Ranbir claim when not working Mr Kapoor chooses to lounge around at Alia's house --- and vice versa.
Ranbir & Alia Are Playing It Safe
They are playing it cool (and safe) and make it a point to send their cars racing back to their respective houses, if they stay back at each other's pad.
Ranbir Used To Follow Same Strategy With Katrina
When Ranbir and Katrina were coming down with Love Fever, they had the same modus operandi. When staying over at each other's house, they would ensure their cars are not seen anywhere in the vicinity.
They Keep Partying With Ayan At His House
Here's another detail --- Ranbir, Alia and their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji have been partying almost every other night at Kapoor's residence at Vaastu Apartments, Bandra.
This Is What Ranbir Is Doing To Hide It From The Media
The partying often carries on till an ungodly hour, at which point Ranbir calls for the watchman on shift. He is then requested to check for any prying late-night reporters or photogs who might get pictures of Alia exiting the building.
Ranbir Recently Met Alia At Her House
And then there are times, like last night, when Ranbir chooses to visit Ms Bhatt's swanky Juhu house.
Was Alia Alone?
It's not sure if Alia's Sister was at home or not then --- but yes the duo did sneak in some quiet time together.
Ranbir Went To His House Early Morning
Ranbir reached Alia's house at around 11 pm & left for his Bandra residence at 7 in the morning. Hmm...love is in the air!
