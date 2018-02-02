 »   »   » LATE NIGHT DATES! Ranbir Kapoor Is MEETING Alia Bhatt Secretly At Her House; Love Is In The Air

They Are More Than Friends

The Brahmastra co-stars have become a little more than ‘just good friends' at this point. Sources close to Ranbir claim when not working Mr Kapoor chooses to lounge around at Alia's house --- and vice versa.

Ranbir & Alia Are Playing It Safe

They are playing it cool (and safe) and make it a point to send their cars racing back to their respective houses, if they stay back at each other's pad.

Ranbir Used To Follow Same Strategy With Katrina

When Ranbir and Katrina were coming down with Love Fever, they had the same modus operandi. When staying over at each other's house, they would ensure their cars are not seen anywhere in the vicinity.

They Keep Partying With Ayan At His House

Here's another detail --- Ranbir, Alia and their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji have been partying almost every other night at Kapoor's residence at Vaastu Apartments, Bandra.

This Is What Ranbir Is Doing To Hide It From The Media

The partying often carries on till an ungodly hour, at which point Ranbir calls for the watchman on shift. He is then requested to check for any prying late-night reporters or photogs who might get pictures of Alia exiting the building.

Ranbir Recently Met Alia At Her House

And then there are times, like last night, when Ranbir chooses to visit Ms Bhatt's swanky Juhu house.

Was Alia Alone?

It's not sure if Alia's Sister was at home or not then --- but yes the duo did sneak in some quiet time together.

Ranbir Went To His House Early Morning

Ranbir reached Alia's house at around 11 pm & left for his Bandra residence at 7 in the morning. Hmm...love is in the air!