 »   »   » Birthday In Bulgaria! Here's How Ranbir Kapoor Will Make Alia Bhatt's Born Day An Extra Special

Alia Bhatt's SECRET Birthday plan gets REVEALED | FilmiBeat

For the first time, two of the most talented actors - Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated for a film and we can't keep calm as it's like a dream coming true to see them together.

Considering Ranbir's flamboyant's image, we weren't surprised when the affair rumours of Ranbir & Alia hit the internet and ever since they've kick-started the prep work in Bulgaria, gossip mills have been churning out rumours about their brewing closeness.

Now, we hear that Ranbir, who adores Alia for the kind of work she's doing, wants to make her 25'th birthday an extra special. For the uninitiate, Alia will be celebrating her birthday on March 15, 2018 in Bulgaria.

Wanna know, what all Ranbir has planned for his leading lady? Keep reading!

A Huge Surprise For Alia Bhatt A source revealed to the daily, "It's Alia's 25th birthday, so it's a landmark year in that sense. Ranbir and Ayan want to make the day special for her, especially since she is away from home. So, they have planned a huge surprise party on the sets for the actress. To add to the fun, they have a particular theme for the bash." Did You Know? Incidentally, many years ago, during the release of her debut film, Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt had openly admitted that she got the 'biggest crush' on Ranbir Kapoor and she also wishes to marry him! I Want To Marry Ranbir: Alia On a talk show, Koffee With Karan, Alia had said, "I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir.. you called him up when 'Rockstar' released and you said, here talk to Ranbir tell him how much you love him. And I just spoke so much rubbish, I was just talking non-stop. But later I have hung out with Ranbir and I still think he is really adorable and I still want to marry him." When Karan Asked Alia To Say The Same In Front Of Katrina When Karan asked Alia if she has expressed her love for him to Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his then girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, Alia had said sportingly, "Everybody knows my plan. I have gone on record and said it as you said.. and I am very open about it except to Ranbir."

Coming back to Brahmastra, apart from Ranbir & Alia, the film also casts Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to hit the screen by next year.