 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor To Face FAILURE Yet Again! This HIGH-PROFILE MAN May Affect His Affair With Alia Bhatt

Just when we thought Ranbir Kapoor's affair rumours with Mahira Khan has died down, we came to know about his growing closeness with Alia Bhatt and everybody left wondering if there's actually brewing something between the duo?
To put fuel to the fire, recently, Manish Malhotra made a juicy statement at chat show that Ranbir & Alia should hook up in 2018 and their fans went crazy!
If you aren't surprised enough to learn all his, gear up yourself to learn the shocking twist in Alia-Ranbir's secret affair as a person might turn out to be spoilsport for the duo!
Alia Is In Love With THIS Guy..
As reported by Midday, Alia Bhatt is not in love with Ranbir Kapoor, but Kavin Mittal. Wondering who's this new guy in Alia's life? Keep reading!
Who’s Kavin Mittal?
For the uninitiated, Kavin Mittal is the founder of a popular messaging application. The duo met during the World Economic Forum in October 2017.
They’re More Than Friends?
The source also informed the tabloid, "They want to take time to let their friendship evolve. Given their commitments, they see little of each other. But it's certainly a friendship that can go a long way."
Why Alia Was Never Spotted With Him?
Revealing about the same, the source says, "They (Alia & Kavin) don't want to make a public statement yet".
What Do You Think About Alia & Kavin?
Do you think here's any possibility of romance between Alia Bhatt & Kavin Mittal or it's just a false rumour?
On The Other Side..
On the other side, an insider close to Karan has revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "Alia Bhatt's presence has kind of rattled Ranbir. She is just getting over heartbreak with Sidharth Malhotra and in a very vulnerable emotional state. There is definitely a friendship brewing between them."
Alia-Ranbir, On The Work Front
On the professional front , Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor are all set to commence the shooting of their upcoming film, Brahmastra hence, the duo is spending much time together so that they can prep up well for the film!
Considering the fact that both have recently broken up with their long time partners (Katrina Kaif & Sidharth Malhotra), it would be interesting to see, if cupid's arrow strikes the or not!