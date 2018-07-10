 »   »   »  After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor To Sign Another Movie With Rajkumar Hirani?

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is creating magic on the silver screen and the movie stands tall as a rock despite being in its second week and has collected Rs 265.48 Crore at the box office so far, and is expected to cross Rs 300 Crore in just a few days. Ranbir Kapoor first starred in a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's PK and went on to be the main lead in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Going by the look of it, every actor has starred twice in a Rajkumar Hirani's film. So will the same apply to Ranbir Kapoor?

Sanjay Dutt worked in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Aamir Khan worked in 3 Idiots and PK. A source opened up to DNA by saying that Rajkumar Hirani will work with Ranbir Kapoor again, not once or twice, but for 5 movies. We'll have to wait and watch if that is indeed true or not. Here's what DNA quoted a source as saying...



Ranbir Wants To Work With Rajkumar Again! "Ranbir told Raju that so far he's made two movies each with Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan and all of them became huge hits. So he wanted to know when would the film-maker do his second film with him as the leading man, discounting his cameo in PK."

The Source Further Commented "He (Ranbir) also asked how many movies would Raju make with him." "The film-maker smiled and replied, ‘I'll do five movies with you'."

Rajkumar Hirani Usually Takes Time Rajkumar Hirani usually takes a lot of time to settle on a script and goes ahead with it only when he's fully confident. Going by the source, we assume that the film-maker might have a script already in place.

Let's Wait & Watch! We'll have to wait and watch if Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate again. Until then, just sit down and enjoy their latest release Sanju.

