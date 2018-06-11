 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Took Inspiration From His Reel Romance With Deepika Padukone To Propose Alia Bhatt?

The Beginning Of Ranbir-Alia's Romance

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, it's been around six months since Ranbir first asked Alia out.

Ranbir Proposed Alia On New Year's Eve?

The news report further suggests that Ranbir had officially asked Alia out on New Year's Eve last year when they were shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

His Industry Friends Knew About His Affair With Alia

Ranbir had reportedly told his soccer mates about the new development in his life upon his return to Mumbai soon after.

Are You Listening Deepika Padukone?

If rumors are to be believed then Ranbir pulled off a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani moment recreating the iconic Bunny-Naina New Year's Eve proposal in real life.

Mommy's Approval

If you guys could recollect Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor had visited the Brahmastra sets in Bulgaria and was a part of Alia's 25th birthday in March.

Welcome To The Kapoor Family!

From Neetu dropping comments on Alia's Instagram posts to the girl making it to Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's live stories and Rishi Kapoor tweeting about his professional rapport with Bhatts, it seems like Ranbir-Alia's romance has finally got the approval from Kapoor family.

It's New Right Now

Ranbir and Alia first set several tongues wagging when they made made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's star-studded reception which was held in Mumbai. Finally Ranbir opened up about his relationship in a GQ India magazine wherein he was quoted as saying, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya!

Finally it looks like Ranbir- Alia are in no mood to hide their relationship from the paparazzi. Recently Alia had accompanied for a family dinner where Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her niece Samaira were also there.