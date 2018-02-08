 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor Will DUMP Her! Alia Bhatt Going To Get HURT Really BADLY; Poor Girl Is In Big Trouble

After A Brief Growing Friendship With Mahira

They are both single at the moment. He had a long relationship with Katrina Kaif, then a brief growing friendship with Mahira Khan. Now he was pausing for a relationship-breather.

Alia's Presence Has Rattled Him

''But Alia Bhatt's presence has kind of rattled him. She is just getting over heartbreak with Sidharth Malhotra and in a very vulnerable emotional state. There is definitely a friendship brewing between then," says a source close to Karan Johar.

Karan Johar Is Close To Both Alia & Ranbir

Karan incidentally is not only the producer of Brahmastra, he is also Alia Bhatt's mentor and guide and very close to Ranbir Kapoor as well.

The Atmosphere On The Movie Set...

The director Ayan Mukerjee is not only Ranbir's best friend but also his ally and support through his last lingering relationship with Katrina Kaif. The atmosphere is therefore conducive to a relationship.

Alia Is In A Delicate Condition

Alia is getting over a heartbreak with Sidharth Malhotra and is in a delicate state at present.

Ranbir Is An Epitome Of Heartbreak

The guy is an epitome of heartbreak. He has wooed won loved and dumped every woman he has been involved with.

Now It's Alia's Turn

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were willing to set aside their careers to set up a home with Ranbir. He simply moved on... Now it's Alia Bhatt.

She Will Get Hurt Really Badly

If she is really getting close to him she's looking for trouble. She is going to get hurt really badly.