English
 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Finalize Their Destination Wedding Date, Insiders Leak Details!

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Finalize Their Destination Wedding Date, Insiders Leak Details!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela and since then have been going strong. After Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, buzz is that Deepika too is planning to walk down the aisle. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot by the end of this year.

    We hear that like Anushka, Deepika too is opting for a destination wedding. As per a Filmfare report, the lovebirds have finalized November 10 as their wedding date. Wow, isn't that some lovely news? Scroll down to read more.

    This Is When Ranveer Popped The Question To Deepika

    Rumours are rife that the couple got engaged on her birthday during their Maldives vacation. Ranveer had popped the question on her birthday this year.

    Mark The Wedding Date In Your Calendar

    A Filmfare report stated that Ranveer-Deepika have finalized November 10 as their wedding date.

    The Couple Want Everything Perfect About Their D-Day

    A source told the magazine, "The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10 suited their calendars as well as their parents."

    We Just Can't Wait To See Deepika As A Bride

    Reportedly, their roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalized just a few weeks ago. Recently Deepika was spotted shopping with her mother which added more to rumours about Ranveer-Deepika's impending nuptials.

    More Details About What's In Store

    The couple will be opting for a destination wedding and will host a reception in the country. There will be a reception in Bengaluru, where Deepika's family is based.

    Ranveer Is Quite Excited About His Wedding

    The source further added, "The wedding might take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka's. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn't work out. Preparations are in full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud nine with both his professional and personal life being on a high."

    Sometime back in an interview with Film Companion when asked about her wedding plans, Deepika had said, "Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen." Looks like the stunning lady has finally found her Prince Charming and is ready to say, 'I Do'.

    Watch out this space for more updates.

    Read more about: ranveer singh deepika padukone
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue