 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Finalize Their Destination Wedding Date, Insiders Leak Details!

This Is When Ranveer Popped The Question To Deepika

Rumours are rife that the couple got engaged on her birthday during their Maldives vacation. Ranveer had popped the question on her birthday this year.

Mark The Wedding Date In Your Calendar

A Filmfare report stated that Ranveer-Deepika have finalized November 10 as their wedding date.

The Couple Want Everything Perfect About Their D-Day

A source told the magazine, "The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10 suited their calendars as well as their parents."

We Just Can't Wait To See Deepika As A Bride

Reportedly, their roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalized just a few weeks ago. Recently Deepika was spotted shopping with her mother which added more to rumours about Ranveer-Deepika's impending nuptials.

More Details About What's In Store

The couple will be opting for a destination wedding and will host a reception in the country. There will be a reception in Bengaluru, where Deepika's family is based.

Ranveer Is Quite Excited About His Wedding

The source further added, "The wedding might take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka's. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn't work out. Preparations are in full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud nine with both his professional and personal life being on a high."