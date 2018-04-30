 »   »   » Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Wedding Update: An Exotic Location Finalized Owing To THIS Reason

Related Articles
- This Picture Will Make Ranveer Singh Jealous! Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Look So Hot Together
- Deepika Padukone Takes Away Our Breath In These Inside Pics From TINGS Photoshoot!
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Might Make Anushka Sharma Feel Uncomfortable With THIS Decision!
- Gone Too Soon: Deepika Padukone Reveals Her 11 Years Old Secret Related To Sridevi Post Her Demise
- Will Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman Khan Support Deepika Padukone's Stand On Gender Pay Disparity?
- How Is Deepika Padukone In Real Life, Humble Or Full Of Attitude? Fans Reveal Her True Personality
- Deepika Padukone Says This Particular Movie Changed Her Life Completely! Can You Guess Which One?
- Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In White At The TIME 100 Gala & We Can't Stop Staring! PICS
- After TIME's 100 Influential List, Deepika Padukone Stuns On TINGS London Cover
- Mijwan 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Had This To Say About Deepika Padukone Before The Ramp Walk!
- Priyanka Chopra Shows What A Good 'Friend' She Is To Deepika Padukone!
- Mijwan 2018 Live Pics: Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor Prove They're The Coolest Ex-flame Of B-town
- Ranveer Singh Shows His Love For The Iconic Rock Singer Freddy Mercury!
Remember how the world got crazy when Anushka Sharma tied knot with Virat Kohli in Tuscany,Italy? If things go well, 2018 will witness two of the grandest weddings i.e., Sonam Kapoor-Aanand Ahuja and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone. Well, we have been keeping you updated with all the inside details of Sonam's wedding and now we've got the latest update from DeepVeer's wedding!
There has been a strong buzz that Ranveer and Deepika are planning to get hitched by the end of the year and the wedding will take place either in Bengaluru or Mumbai. The latest reports reveal the new update and apparently the duo has zeroed in on an exotic location outside the country.
Deepika & Ranveer Want To Get Married In A Foreign Land
Reportedly, the families of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are already engrossed with the wedding preparations and shopping. We also hear that they have also hired a wedding planner, to help them decide on the location that suits the couple's expectations!
Here's Why They Don't Want To Get Hitched In India
A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Both Ranveer and Deepika are extremely private and do not wish to have a lavish wedding with a long guest list. The ceremony will be away from the media glare, classy and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. That's the plan."
What About The Reception?
Speaking of wedding reception for their industry friends, the source revealed, "One of them will definitely be in Mumbai, the venue is being finalised."
It's Going To Be One Star-studded Night
Be it Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone, the duo shares a warm equation with most of the B-town celebs and they're quite popular for their generosity. So one can easily expect the attendance of the Bachchans as well as the Khans at their reception party.
Who Not To Expect?
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh might share a warm bond with Ranbir Kapoor but the former is yet to come on a friendly term with Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut. We won't be surprised if they give their wedding reception a miss!
BTW, Recently Deepika Talked About Her Marriage And Here's What She Had Said:
Speaking about her marriage, Deepika said, "It's too much a part of my life for me to say I can walk away from it.
But I think that home, family, parents, marriage is very important for me. Today I can see my self as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive every body around me mad if I didn't work."
Marriage Is Important: Deepika
Deepika also chit-chatted with Rajeev Masand and said marriage is every girl's dream and she is no different. "When it is time, I'll know that it is the right time. I think as an institution, it is extremely important."
"That's the way I have been brought up. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl's dream. I have always followed my instinct and I know that I will feel it when I am ready and when it's meant to happen."
Abhishek Confesses Aishwarya Became VERY INSECURE After The Birth Of Aaradhya!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.