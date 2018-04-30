 »   »   » Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Wedding Update: An Exotic Location Finalized Owing To THIS Reason

Deepika & Ranveer Want To Get Married In A Foreign Land

Reportedly, the families of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are already engrossed with the wedding preparations and shopping. We also hear that they have also hired a wedding planner, to help them decide on the location that suits the couple's expectations!

Here's Why They Don't Want To Get Hitched In India

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Both Ranveer and Deepika are extremely private and do not wish to have a lavish wedding with a long guest list. The ceremony will be away from the media glare, classy and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. That's the plan."

What About The Reception?

Speaking of wedding reception for their industry friends, the source revealed, "One of them will definitely be in Mumbai, the venue is being finalised."

It's Going To Be One Star-studded Night

Be it Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone, the duo shares a warm equation with most of the B-town celebs and they're quite popular for their generosity. So one can easily expect the attendance of the Bachchans as well as the Khans at their reception party.

Who Not To Expect?

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh might share a warm bond with Ranbir Kapoor but the former is yet to come on a friendly term with Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut. We won't be surprised if they give their wedding reception a miss!

BTW, Recently Deepika Talked About Her Marriage And Here's What She Had Said:

Speaking about her marriage, Deepika said, "It's too much a part of my life for me to say I can walk away from it.

But I think that home, family, parents, marriage is very important for me. Today I can see my self as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive every body around me mad if I didn't work."

Marriage Is Important: Deepika

Deepika also chit-chatted with Rajeev Masand and said marriage is every girl's dream and she is no different. "When it is time, I'll know that it is the right time. I think as an institution, it is extremely important."

"That's the way I have been brought up. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl's dream. I have always followed my instinct and I know that I will feel it when I am ready and when it's meant to happen."