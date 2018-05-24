 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone To Get MARRIED On This Date? Insiders Reveal Details!

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh to MARRY on this DATE of NOVEMBER । FilmiBeat

2018 could easily be termed as the 'Year Of Bollywood Weddings'! It all began with Sonam Kapoor walking down the aisle with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja. Before we could recover from the wedding mania, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi dropped a pleasant surprise by proclaiming on social media that 'they are now husband and wife'. Elsewhere, Himesh Reshammiya got married to his girlfriend Sonia Kapoor.

And now all eyes are towards one of Bollywood's adorable couple- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Since a long time, there have strong whispers about their November wedding and now, the latest reports suggest that the lovebirds have already finalized their wedding dates. Scroll down to read more-

Get Ready For The Big Fat Indian Wedding! As per a Spotboye report, Ranveer and Deepika have zeroed in on 19th November as their wedding date. And just like Sonam, the wedding will most probably take place in Mumbai. Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding To Be A Three Day Affair Buzz is that a three-day lavish extravaganza is being planned for all the wedding functions, and the dates are being zeroed down to November 18-20. Deepika Is Utilizing Her Break From Work Like This While her film with Irrfan Khan is currently put on hold due to the actor's ill-health, Deepika is busy with her wedding shopping. Sometime back, the actress had visited her hometown, Bangalore to shop for her impending wedding. We Just Can't Wait For Deep-Veer Wedding As per a Spotboye report, a few months ago, Deepika's parents had flown down to Mumbai from Bangalore to finalize their wedding dates,The meeting took place at Deepika's Prabhadevi residence post which the couple, along with their families, headed to Four Seasons, Worli, for dinner. Meanwhile, In a recent interview with Film Companion when Deepika was asked about her wedding plans, she said, "Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen."

Not to forget, in her recent interview with Filmfare Middle East, Deepika couldn't stop gushing about Ranveer and was quoted as saying, "I am bored when people say they love his energy. The man has so much more! He is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him. He is a man!"

Looks like the year 2018 is going to end on a sweet note; all thanks to Ranveer-Deepika!

