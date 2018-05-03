 »   »   » Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Tell Staff Not To Take Leave During Their Wedding; Dates Finalised

A Winter Wedding

A source revealed, "The families have met and discussed a few potential dates. But they are mostly locking the date they have got in November. They feel that the time will be perfect for the wedding."

Another source from DP's team confirmed the development. "The whole team has been asked not to take any leave during that period. From the make-up artist to her manager and even her team of publicists have been requested to be available for the wedding.''

A few days ago, when journalist Anupama Chopra asked Deepika Padukone about her wedding, she said, "Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen."

''It's too much a part of my life for me to say I can walk away from work. But I think that home, family, parents, marriage - these things are very important for me. Today I can see myself as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive everybody around me mad if I didn't work.''

In an interview to BollywoodLife, Ranveer said, "It is the function of speculation - to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer. I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working.''

''Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted. So, if there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting from the rooftops."