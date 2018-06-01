 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Dropping Subtle Hints About Marrying Deepika Padukone To His Industry Friends?

Do We Finally Get To Hear Wedding Bells Ringing?

A source told DNA that Ranveer has apparently been dropping subtle hints about his forthcoming marriage with Deepika Padukone to his industry peers.

He's All Set For Some Hard Work Too

The leading daily further quoted a source as saying, "Ranveer wants a few months gap between Simmba and '83. He has to start prep and training for his role and given that he's a complete method actor, he doesn't want to spare any effort in his portrayal of the cricket icon."

Ready To Mingle?

Another source was quoted as saying, "Ranveer has informally told his friends in the industry about his marriage. By the end of this year, he will be a married man for sure."

That's Wow

The report further states that recently, during a conversation with Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone indirectly seemed to be have confirmed her marriage with Ranveer.

A November Wedding

If reports are to be believed then the wedding will take place in November in presence of close friends and family and the preparations for the same has already begun.

Deepika On Her Wedding Plans

Earlier in an interview with Film Companion, Deepika was quoted as saying, "Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen."