 Ranveer Singh Dropping Subtle Hints About Marrying Deepika Padukone To His Industry Friends?

Ranveer Singh Dropping Subtle Hints About Marrying Deepika Padukone To His Industry Friends?

Posted By:
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are hands down one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. Right from Ranveer's lovey-dovey comments on his ladylove's social media posts to the 'Padmaavat' actress recently admitting that he is 'the man', these lovebirds never fail to give us plenty of relationship goals with their cute PDA.

    Lately, reports are rife after Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, it's Ranveer-Deepika's turn next to say 'I do' in November. Amidst all this, buzz is that Ranveer has already started dropping hints about his impending wedding. Scroll down to read more-

    Do We Finally Get To Hear Wedding Bells Ringing?

    A source told DNA that Ranveer has apparently been dropping subtle hints about his forthcoming marriage with Deepika Padukone to his industry peers.

    He's All Set For Some Hard Work Too

    The leading daily further quoted a source as saying, "Ranveer wants a few months gap between Simmba and '83. He has to start prep and training for his role and given that he's a complete method actor, he doesn't want to spare any effort in his portrayal of the cricket icon."

    Ready To Mingle?

    Another source was quoted as saying, "Ranveer has informally told his friends in the industry about his marriage. By the end of this year, he will be a married man for sure."

    That's Wow

    The report further states that recently, during a conversation with Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone indirectly seemed to be have confirmed her marriage with Ranveer.

    A November Wedding

    If reports are to be believed then the wedding will take place in November in presence of close friends and family and the preparations for the same has already begun.

    Deepika On Her Wedding Plans

    Earlier in an interview with Film Companion, Deepika was quoted as saying, "Marriage is an important institution for me. I've seen my parents, and it's the way that I've been brought up. When it is the right time, I'll feel it. It'll happen when it has to happen."

    Well, we just can't wait for these two to get married and give us a reason to bid farewell to 2018 on a sweet note!

