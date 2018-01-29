 »   »   » Hinting At Shahid Kapoor? Ranveer Singh Says 'I Can't Pull Someone Down To Make Myself Look Better'

Ranveer Says He's Not Extremely Competitive

As reported by Mid-day, Ranveer said, "I have never been extremely competitive. There's a certain thrill and adrenaline rush when there's healthy competition."

Ranveer Says He's A Better Team Player

"But, I cannot live with myself if I am required to damage someone else to get ahead. You won't find a better team player than me."

"Even in my movies, I'd take on for the team every day. I don't play to win. At the end of the day, I am artiste and art is subjective. You can't quantify art. I don't compete with other actors for this precise reason."

"The invasion of privacy is starting to get to me. The camera phones are extremely intrusive. I am also disturbed by the cut-throat nature of the show business."

"It shocks me because I can't be so cut throat. I cannot pull someone down to make myself look better. It happens around me every day and I haven't come to terms with this."

Meanwhile, Deepika Also Talked About Ranveer & Shahid

Recently, while dining with the media at a popular restaurant, Deepika Padukone talked about the fight scene of Ranveer Singh & Shahid Kapoor and said, "For me, one of the most iconic scenes is the fight between Khilji and Rawal. I have not seen an action sequence with two leading stars shot like that."

They Were Actually Fighting Each Other: Deepika

"It was raw, you could actually see that they were fighting. It was not ki main body dikhaounga, they were fighting, pushing each other. That whole sequence for me is one of the best cinematic experiences."