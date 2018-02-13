 »   »   » AIN'T CRAZY FOR MONEY! Ranveer Singh REJECTS Rs 2 CRORE Offer To Make An Appearance At A Wedding

Ranveer Singh is the man of the moment! Ever since Padmaavat has hit the theatres, audiences can't stop singing praises for the actor and he totally deserves all the attention.Having said that, it isn't surprising at all if we say that actor was offered Rs 2 Crore to perform at a wedding.

But much to our surprise, he rejected the offer and the reason will blow your mind! Wanna know what it is? Well, let's just say he's one passionate actor and nothing can come between him and his dedication for a film.

Ranveer Wants To Solely Focus On Gully Boy Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Ranveer Singh is a perfectionist when he is shooting and concentrates on the minutest details as part of his prep for the character he plays." He Doesn't Want To Disturb The Schedule Of The Film Shoot "For him to pull off this appearance would mean him wrapping up the shoot (he is shooting from 6 am to 6 pm every day for Zoya's film), flying to a different city and returning the same night to report to the set at the crack of dawn the following day." Film Is Important Than Money "Doing that, he wouldn't have got any time to rest. So, he told his team that he would like to concentrate on performing his role better than focus on the money offered and asked them to decline it." Recently, Ranveer Talked About Gully Boy Ranveer Singh plays a rap enthusiast in the film and speaking about it, he has said, "It is incredible. It is a story of these boys who come from tough existence. They are a franchise to a lot of people who have got a tough life." "They found an expression in art and in music. They have broken through as recording artists."

He further added, "It's something I feel for, very strongly and the film is perhaps closest to my heart after Band Baaja Baraat because it is my first film but Gully Boy, is closest to my heart because I am keen to be champion of this cause of trying to grow and develop this most wonderful music scenes which are flourishing and coming out of the streets of Mumbai."

