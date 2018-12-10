 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Is Highly MIFFED With Ajay Devgn For Stealing His Thunder In Simmba

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Rohit Shetty's directorial, Singham, starring Ajay Devgn is one of his best movies till date and whenever people see any actor in a police uniform, it instantly reminds them of Singham without a doubt. Also, Rohit's Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh has a similar plot and even he dons the policeman's uniform.
The trailer of Simmba released a week ago and sadly, it didn't create the impact the way Ajay Devgn's Singham did back in 2011. Also, what's even more bothersome is that Ajay Devgn's cameo in the Simmba trailer in his Singham look is the most talked about on social media and it looks like Ranveer Singh is not liking it at all.
Ranveer Singh Is Miffed Wth Ajay Devgn's Cameo In Simmba Trailer
"Ranveer Singh was so angry after he received a certain call that the normally happy-go-lucky guy's mood completely changed. It was rather evident that his mood had changed after he received the call," said an eyewitness at Simmba's trailer launch event to Deccan Chronicle.
Ranveer Singh's Mood Was Totally Off
"The trailer had gone online at that time. So one is not sure whether the call pertained to the reaction of someone important who did not have too many good things to say about Ranveer's presence in the trailer," the eyewitness summed it up.
Ajay Devgn Overshadowed Ranveer Singh In The Simmba Trailer
Without a doubt, Ajay Devgn's Singham entry in Ranveer Singh's Simmba trailer came as a surprise to fans and he overshawdowed Ranveer, as people connected with Singham as they knew the character well.
Simmba Starcast & Grand Release
Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is all set to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. Simmba is the official remake of Jr NTR starrer Telugu superhit film Temper.
