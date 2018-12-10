 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Is Highly MIFFED With Ajay Devgn For Stealing His Thunder In Simmba

Ranveer Singh Is Miffed Wth Ajay Devgn's Cameo In Simmba Trailer

"Ranveer Singh was so angry after he received a certain call that the normally happy-go-lucky guy's mood completely changed. It was rather evident that his mood had changed after he received the call," said an eyewitness at Simmba's trailer launch event to Deccan Chronicle.

Ranveer Singh's Mood Was Totally Off

"The trailer had gone online at that time. So one is not sure whether the call pertained to the reaction of someone important who did not have too many good things to say about Ranveer's presence in the trailer," the eyewitness summed it up.

Ajay Devgn Overshadowed Ranveer Singh In The Simmba Trailer

Without a doubt, Ajay Devgn's Singham entry in Ranveer Singh's Simmba trailer came as a surprise to fans and he overshawdowed Ranveer, as people connected with Singham as they knew the character well.

Simmba Starcast & Grand Release

Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is all set to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. Simmba is the official remake of Jr NTR starrer Telugu superhit film Temper.