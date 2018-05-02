 »   »   » Rekha Comes Between Jaya & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Her PDA For Amitabh Bachchan IRRITATES His Family

Related Articles
Rekha & Jaya Bachchan are two yesteryear actresses who can never be 'good friends' credits - Amitabh Bachchan! We all know that both the divas loved Big B with all their heart but in the end, it was Jaya Bhaduri, who became the 'bahu' of the Bachchan parivaar. Generally, Rekha avoids bumping into Jaya or Amitabh Bachchan but things are not same with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Be it any award function or event, whenever Rekha comes across Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she greets her with a warm hug or a kiss. But now, it seems like Jaya Bachchan isn't very amused with their proximity. Things turned a little worse, when Rekha was spotted at the screening of 102 Not Out, leaving the Bachchan parivaar all unhappy.
Read on to know what an insider has to say about Rekha's PDA towards the Bachchan parivaar and why the latter is not reciprocating it!
In Pic: Rekha At Screening Of 102 Not Out
Deccan Chronicle quoted an insider as saying, "All this affection towards the Bachchan family is very embarrassing for them. Abhishek and Aishwarya are too polite to not reciprocate. But, Jayaji, who is not known to hide her feelings, makes her discomfort at Rekhaji's PDA quite obvious."
Rekha Was All Praise For Big B
The leading daily also quoted as saying, "Both during and after the film, Rekha was heard praising it, especially Big B's performance."
Aishwarya & Abhishek At 102 Not out Screening
On the similar note, last night, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also spotted at the screening of Big B & Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out and they were all smiles for the paparazzi.
How Sweet!
Like an ideal bahu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen escorting Jaya Bachchan's mom to the car. It was indeed a rare sight for the media as well as Aishwarya's fans!
Ranbir Was Also In Attendance
Ranbir Kapoor also took out some time from his busy schedule and made sure that he watched the film of his dad, Rishi Kapoor. Sporting a white t-shirt & a pair of denims, Ranbir looked uber cool at the do!
Neetu Kapoor
A few days ago, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor was also spotted at the screening of 102 Not out and looked all excited to watch her husband's film.
Kunal Kapoor
Among others, Kunal Kapoor also caught the screening the 102 Not Out.
102 Not Out Still!
102 Not Out is based on Saumya Joshis Gujarati play of the same name. It will see Rishi Kapoor portraying the character of Bachchan's 75-year-old son. The film is helmed by Umesh Shukla and all set to hit the theatres on May 4, 2018. It will clash with Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi.
