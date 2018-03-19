 »   »   » Rekha Pens Down A Heart-touching Letter To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Says 'Like The Phoenix You Rise'

Related Articles
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn't just a diva or a pretty face but an icon in her own way! The actress not only took many breaths away with her screen presence but also used her talent to present India in the most unique way.
Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the magazine cover of Femina for its March edition and to mark the two decades of the Bachchan bahu, yesteryear actress, Rekha penned down a heart-touching letter for her, that will make you proud of Mrs Bachchan!
Read Rekha's entire letter here..
'People Will Never Forget How You Made Them Feel'
"My Ash,
A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself.
People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel."
Aishwarya, A Living Example Of Courage
"You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak!
Rekha Praises Aishwarya In The Most Beautiful Way
"The worst thing you did was to be present with the ‘present' with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing; and then did them so well that people can't take their eyes off you.
You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away."
Rekha Calls Her 'Cool' Moon-faced
"You've come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool' moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her."
Rekha Blesses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
"You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma' that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya.
Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow!
Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain!
Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Maa."