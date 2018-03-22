 »   »   » HIDDEN MOTIVE? Rekha Praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Be In Good Books Of Amitabh Bachchan's Family

Rekha Getting Close To Aishwarya With A Hidden Intention?

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Rekha wants to feel close to the Bachchan family, and accessing Aishwarya is a means for her to do so. And Aishwarya has a mind of her own and is independent."

Aishwarya Never Cared About Big B-Rekha's Alleged Affair

On the other side, Aishwarya has always shared a warm equation with Rekha and whenever the duo have crossed the paths of each other, they have ended up greeting each other, warmly.

Meanwhile, Here's What Rekha Had Written For Aishwarya...

"My Ash,

A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself."

Aishwarya Heaps Praises For Her 'Courage'

"People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel.

You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently!"

Rekha Pours Her Heart Into The Letter

"Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak! The worst thing you did was to be present with the ‘present' with gratitude."

Rekha Felt Aish Need Not To Prove Anything To Anyone

"You pursued the things you loved doing; and then did them so well that people can't take their eyes off you.

You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away."

Rekha Calls Aishwarya Rai 'Cool' Moon Faced Girl

"You've come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool' moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her."

Rekha Gives Blessing To The Bachchan Bahu

"You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma' that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya.

Keep loving and spreading your magic.

Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow!

Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain!

Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Maa."